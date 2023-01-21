East Forest FCCLA Members Prepare Lunch for District Staff

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The members of East Forest FCCLA recently prepared lunch for the entire Forest Area School District staff for Act 80 Day.

The FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) students prepared taco or chicken salad, baked beans, French fries, plus several desserts to raise money for their state and national competitions later this year.

Pictured above are Jacob Glass, Lauren Geraci, Nick Geraci, Hailee Oliver, Olivia Thompson, Jonah Glass, Kendra Carroll, and their advisor Mrs. Shenessa Rossetti.

