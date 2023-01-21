Emlenton Man Accused of Providing False Information in Attempt to Purchase Firearm

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An man was arrested for allegedly filling out false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm in Knox Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old James Dean Cotherman, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

– Sell or Transfer of Firearm – False Written Statement, Felony 3

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Clarion conducted a firearms violation act investigation in which James Cotherman attempted to purchase a firearm at a sporting goods store in Knox Borough, Clarion County, on March 24, 2021.

According to the complaint, Cotherman failed to acknowledge a previous adjudication on the signed firearms transaction form. As a result, Cotherman was denied the purchase of the firearm.

Cotherman submitted an appeal form to the PA State Police Firearms unit, and the appeal was denied, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in front of Judge Heeter.

According to court documents, he was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

