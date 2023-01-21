Frederick Eugene “Fred” Fisher

Fred made his final addition to his curriculum vitae on January 9, 2023.

Much like his aspirations, his career was vast and varied.

Fred was born June 19, 1932 on the family’s small apple farm outside of Franklin PA.

He graduated from Oil City High school in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Air Force.

After his discharge in 1953 he returned to the family farm and became an International Farm Youth Exchange student in East Pakistan for a year.

This service was the beginning of decades of traveling the world.

Fred began his pursuit of higher education at Allegheny College earning a degree in Economics.

His pursuit became a passion earning a MBA from The University of Pennsylvania and a MBA at Wharton School of Business.

He then went on to earn his third masters and doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Southern California (USC).

Incredibly enough Fred did find the time to earn a living in the midst of all his education.

He was the Assistant City Manager for Windsor, Connecticut, and the city manager for both Grove City and State College PA.

Forgoing the request of the grand old party to head to Washington DC as a US Senator, Fred once again uprooted his growing family and headed to DC of his own accord.

During his time in DC, he was the director of Professional Development for International City Management Association (ICMA) followed by Vice President to National Training and Development Service (NTDS).

Eventually Fred opened his own international consulting firm, where he worked in over 100 developing and third world countries and traveled to 100 more.

To ensure that boredom never set in, while traveling the world and lending a hand helping in raising four children, Fred also spent time as a professor at Penn State, The University of Pittsburg, and USC.

To top it all off, Fred and half the family spent five years in Kenya, came back to the states and then spent another 3 years in Slovakia before retiring to Biglerville, PA.

Fred is survived by the love of his life for 64 years Margaret Gibson Fisher, his children Lisa and Tom Gray (Bendersville, PA), Andy and Ashley Fisher (Centerville, VA), Matt and Rowen Fisher (Harpers Ferry, WV), and Steve and Krysia Fisher (Takoma Park, MD). His grandchildren Sarah Harmon (Gavin), Jessica Patterson, (Justin) Nicole Estell (Alex), Aspen Fisher & Piper Fisher, Ethan & Joel Fisher, and Fiona & Victor Fisher and his great-grandchildren Colton & Brooklynn Patterson and Parker Estell.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting https://www.gettysburgfunerals.com/.

