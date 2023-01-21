Local Man Allegedly Tells Girlfriend ‘I Am Going to Kill You’

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Michael Blaha, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on January 19.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, Michael Blaha called State Police in Clarion and asked the dispatcher, “How the (expletive) can I not kill this (expletive) nut old lady of mine?” He then stated, “I want her dead,” referring to a known female victim, according to a criminal complaint.

A PSP Clarion Trooper was then dispatched to the couple’s residence on Asbury Road, in Corsica, Clarion Township, where he met Blaha and the female victim. The victim related prior to Blaha calling the police, she and Blaha were arguing. She related that Blaha had been drinking heavily, and this argument escalated when he allegedly told her multiple times: “I am going to kill you b****,” according to the complaint.

The female victim reported that Blaha attempted to grab her, and she was able to grab something off the counter, throw it at him, and run from the kitchen to the other side of the living room and into another room. The victim then closed the door and attempted to barricade it. Blaha tried openeing the door while screaming: “Open up (expletive), I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim related to the trooper that she was “terrified and scared.” She did not recall how many times Blaha told her he was going to kill her, but she stated that it was a lot. While inside the room, she reported that she screamed, “I am going to call the police,” and Blaha screamed back, “I’ll (expletive) call them,” according to the complaint.

Blaha was arraigned at 9:30 p.m. on January 18 on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

– Terroristic Threats With the Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post a $5,000.00 monetary bail, he is lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 11:30 a.m., with Judge Quinn presiding.

