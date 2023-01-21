Mason Gourley Wins Title at 152 Pounds as Clarion Wrestling Team Places Second at Mercer VFW Tournament



MERCER, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mason Gourley won the 152-pound title to help the Clarion wrestling team place second out of 15 teams at the Mercer VFW Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Gourley had a first-round bye, then pinned Cayden Turner of North Star in 1:50 in the quarterfinals before earning another fall, this one over Christian Hacker of Sharon, in 2:48 in the semifinal bout.

In the finals, Gourley won a tight 3-2 decision over Caulin Summers of Sharpsville.

Gourley remained undefeated this season at 16-0.



District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Clarion also had two wrestlers finish second.

Logan Powell was runner-up at 114 pounds and Josh Beal also came in second place at heavyweight.

“Mason beat a wrestler he lost to last year at regionals,” said Clarion coach Lee Weber. “And Josh did the same thing in the semis. Kids are getting better all around.”

Placing third were Jacob Henry at 145 and Logan Edmonds at 215.

Grayson Aaron (121) and Jacob Naser (160) placed fourth, Brendon Wright (139) fifth and Matt Alston (172) and Sebastian Burkhart (heavyweight) were sixth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chasen Delarosa-Rugg scored 14 points to lead three Moniteau players in double figures as the Warriors downed Punxsutawney, 49-40, on Saturday afternoon.

Aydan Jackson added 12 points and Colton Thomas 10 for the Warriors, who trailed 22-19 at the half before taking the lead and pulling away with a big second half.

Noah Kengersky led Punxsutawney with 13 points. Noah Weaver added 10 and Beau Thomas nine.

VENANGO CATHOLIC 50, BETHEL CHRISTIAN 40

James Henry scored 21 points to lead the Vikings.

Kyle Beichner chipped in nine for Venango Catholic.

Sam Willoughby paced Bethel Christian with 13 points.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.