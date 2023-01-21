Paul B Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born on January 6, 1948 in Maryland he was the son of Lloyd and Pauline Hartzell Flockerzi.

He graduated from Cranberry High School.

Paul served in the Army during Vietnam in an Assault Helicopter Company from 1966 to 1969.

On April 17, 1971 he was married to Kathleen Ford Flockerzi who preceded him in death on September 27, 2021.

He was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta.

Paul retired from Conair in Franklin after 30 plus years and then drove truck for Clarion Bathware and also the US postal service.

He was a member of Keystone Wings motorcycle club and enjoyed participating in their rides.

Paul is survived by his children: Allen Flockerzi and wife Vickie of Marienville and Charles Flockerzi and wife Jennifer of Mercer; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren also survive. A brother-in-law Jimmy Ford and wife Vicky of Strongsville OH and a sister-in-law Natalie Ford of OH.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, his parents and a brother-in-law Larry Ford.

Friends will be received at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 2-4 pm.

Funeral service will be follow at 4 pm, with Rev. Richard Helsel Pastor presiding.

Memorials in Paul’s honor may be made to Homeless Veterans Assoc. or a charity of one’s choice.

