Robert “Bob” Yarnell

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2qBG1F7xPVCNRobert “Bob” Yarnell, aged 72, former resident of Oil City and Cochranton, PA, passed away on January 14th, 2023.

Son of LeRoy “Red” Yarnell and Betty Raybuck Yarnell, he was currently residing in The Villages, FL.

Bob, born on March 17th, 1950, grew up in Oil City and worked for and retired from Polk Center.

At the age of 24, he married Maggie S. Evans and had one son, Lee.

Bob and Maggie together owned Heritage House Furniture in Cochranton for 35 years.

He also served in the US military.

Bob lived a life full of resourcefulness and creativity and was dedicated to providing for his family.

He loved being around friends, and enjoyed many builder and do-it-yourself hobbies, including boating, fishing, gardening, amateur experimental aviation, and hovercrafting.

He is survived by his immediate family Maggie and Lee, as well as brothers John and Dan, sister Peggy, and extended family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting hiers-baxley.com.


