Ronald Eugene “Ron” Mitchell, 68, went home to be with The Lord at 8:35 AM Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Ron was born August 7, 1954 in Oil City; and was raised in Oil City by the late: Chester and Doris Cotherman.

He graduated from Oil City High School, and attended trade school following his graduation to become an electrician.

Ron was employed as an electrician at Stephen’s Electric in Seneca; until an accident forced him to quit working in 1986.

He remained under nursing home care from that time, until the time of his death.

He enjoyed music, his friends, and formerly traveling with his motorcycle.

Ron is survived by a daughter, Nicole Renae Hale; and by his beloved only grandchild, his grandson, Shaun David Kline, Jr.; and many friends.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.