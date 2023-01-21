 

Roy E. Summerville

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4ikvKwA37wb0L9rRoy E. Summerville, 78, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born on March 27, 1944, Piney Township, PA, the son of George R. and Mabel I. (Hoover) Summerville.

Roy proudly served in the US Army stationed in Alabama.

He was a member of the VFW 7132 Rimersburg.

Roy was mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on automobiles and Cub Cadet lawn tractors.

He loved sharing aerial photos of Clarion, sharing family photos and spending time with his grandchildren.

Roy will be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor and always being able to share a joke with his friends.

His memory will be cherished by his loving daughter, Amy Vasbinder and husband, Fred of Sligo; step-daughter, Tracy Girvan and husband, Nathan of Clarion; grandchildren, Addison and Lauren Vasbinder; step-grandchildren, Kyara, Aryana and Dauntae Girvan; and his caregiver, Sue Hockenberry of Rimersburg.

Roy is also survived by Judy (Morris) Summerville of Sligo; his brothers, Fred Summerville and wife, Sue of Lancaster, Wesley Summerville and wife, Linda of Clarion, Robert Summerville of Coraopolis; and his sisters, Ellen Clark and husband, William of Sligo and Lois Ruthermund of Clarion.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clair Summerville and Lee Summerville; and sisters-in-law, Carol Summerville and Micki Summerville.

Friends and family will be received from 12 PM until the time of services at 2 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Colin Koch officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Roy’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.


