SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

all-season-jobSSSSAll Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Machine Operator – Titusville

Monday through Friday
6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$17.50 to $18.50 per hour

Temporary to permanent position. Long-term potential for advancement. Excellent benefits package upon eligibility.

Job Requirements/Duties:

  • Must be able to stand, kneel, lift, bend, twist, and turn for the duration of shift
  • Must be reliable
  • Must have steel toe boots
  • Understand operations of machine
  • Use manual controls to start and stop
  • Inspect the product as it comes through
  • Communicate with other team members as required

Schedule:

  • 8 hour shift
  • Monday to Friday

    • Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    General Office Clerk

    Monday through Friday
    8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    $10.60 per hour, non-exempt.

    Duties (But not limited to):

    • Light filing
    • Answering phones
    • Scheduling

    Requirements:

    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
    • Must be able to pass Criminal, Childline, and FBI Clearances

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    Assembly/Production worker

    Monday through Friday
    7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    $11 per hour, non-exempt

    Duties (But not limited to):

    • Read blueprints
    • Analyze drawings and specifications to plan layout
    • Be able to use multiple small hand tools
    • Examine product or work to verify conformance to specifications
    • Maintain appropriate records and reports

    Requirements:

    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
    • Steel toe/ Composite toe shoes

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    Clean up Crew

    Monday through Thursday
    3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
    $16.00 per hour, non-exempt

    Duties (But not limited to):

    • Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers
    • Watch chipper and conveyers to ensure they are running when in use
    • Keep chutes and conveyers clear
    • Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing
    • Work maintenance when needed
    • Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

    Requirements:

    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
    • Steel toed shoes

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    Manufacturing Associate: 

    Monday through Friday
    7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    $12.00 per hour

    Duties (But not limited to):

    • Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step
    • Sort products
    • Inspect and select finished products
    • Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders
    • Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding
    • Prior grinding experience preferred

    Requirements:

    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
    • Must be reliable
    • Must have steel-toed boots
    • Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    Part-time Office Assistant

    20 hours a week
    $12.00 per hour 
    Franklin location

    Duties (But not limited to):

    • Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
    • Scheduling and confirming appointments
    • Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
    • Creating and maintaining electronic health records

    Requirements:

    • High school diploma or equivalent
    • Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
    • Must have basic computer skills
    • Must have good customer service skills

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

    $15.00 to $16.00 per hour
    1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

    Job Requirements:

    • Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift
    • Must pass pre-employment screening
    • Must have steel-toed boots
    • Must have general mathematical skills
    • Must abide by all safety protocols
    • Understand lockout protocols
    • Must be able to work with a team

    Duties (but not limited to):

    • Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
    • Count pieces in stacks
    • Tag bundles
    • Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
    • Clean machines when they are down
    • Maintain clean workspaces

    Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

    About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

    All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

    For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

    Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

