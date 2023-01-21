 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment, Retail Theft

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Harassment in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:43 p.m. on Monday, January 16.

The individuals involved are listed as a 26-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, both of Clarion.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police released details of a retail theft that happened at Clarion Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the actor failed to scan items in the self-checkout around 1:00 p.m. on January 16.

The arrestee is a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man.


