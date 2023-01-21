State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment, Retail Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:43 p.m. on Monday, January 16.

The individuals involved are listed as a 26-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, both of Clarion.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police released details of a retail theft that happened at Clarion Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the actor failed to scan items in the self-checkout around 1:00 p.m. on January 16.

The arrestee is a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.