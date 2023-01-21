Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

She was born on March 6, 1945, in England, to the late Leonard and Winifred Reitz.

She married the love of her life, Jon A. Baker, and the couple spent many wonderful years together.

Susan worked hard in caring for their home and raising their three sons.

Jon preceded her in death in 2019 leaving a void in her heart and life.

Susan was an avid Oakland Raiders fan and loved dogs.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jeffery Baker and his wife, Jennifer of Conneaut Lake, Michael Baker of Cape Coral, FL, and Charles Baker of Fairfax, VA; her grandchildren, Kimmber, Alexis, and Chelsea; as well as two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2pm – 4pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in Susan’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Susan’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

