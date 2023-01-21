Thomas Craig “Tom” Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, January 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

He was born in Franklin on January 5, 1959 to Frances Erla (Craig) Ferringer of Franklin and the late Robert Leroy Ferringer.

He was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School.

He was of the Christian faith.

Tom enjoyed golfing with the Joy League at Whitetail Golf Course, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He was also an avid fan of the Superman movies.

Mr. Ferringer was employed by Joy Manufacturing in Franklin for ten years in the custodial and maintenance departments.

He also drove school bus for many years for Franklin, Oil City, and A-C Valley school districts.

He retired due to his illness.

He was married in the United Brethren Church in Franklin on June 11, 1994 to the former Carolyn S. Mason, and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Frances Ferringer of Franklin; four children: Brad Ferringer and his wife Amanda of Newport, Michael Ferringer of Harrisville, Jacob Mason of Oil City, and Kasandra Ferringer of Cranberry; and three grandchildren, Kailyn and Ethan Ferringer of Newport, and Mara Ferriniger of Harrisville.

Tom is also survived by three brothers, Ron Ferringer and his wife Marilyn of Fairview, Dick Ferringer and his wife Carol of Saegertown, and Dennis Ferringer of Franklin; a sister, Deb Wheeler of Cooperstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-aw, Ron Wheeler.

Visitation will be held Monday (Jan. 23) from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday (Jan. 24) from noon – 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Private interment will follow in the Georgeville Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Tom’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

