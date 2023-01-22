CNET Busts Knox Man for Allegedly Possessing Meth, Prohibited Weapon

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – CNET busted a Knox man for reportedly possessing methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon.

According to court documents, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Nathaniel Richard Beichner, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on January 17.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on December 6, 2022, at a residence on Railroad Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 29, 2022, around 10:07 a.m., an agent of CNET received a call from a Clarion County probation officer who stated that Nathaniel Beichner was arrested on December 6, 2022. The probation officer found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, a knife that had knuckles on it, and methamphetamine at the above-described location.

The probation officer requested that CNET handle the incident, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, on December 29, 2022, at approximately 10:46 a.m., the CNET agent met with the parole officer at the Clarion County Probation Office.

The parole officer provided the CNET agent with a copy of probation’s report and the evidence collected at Beichner’s residence, which included two small ziplock bags of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance; several glass smoking pipes; and a black/blue knife with knuckles attached, the complaint states.

All items were logged into evidence at the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.

Beichner was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

