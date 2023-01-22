7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayA slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm, then snow showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightSnow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
MondayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday NightCloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday NightA slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WednesdaySnow showers before 1pm, then rain and snow showers. High near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Wednesday NightRain showers before 1am, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely. Low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
ThursdaySnow showers likely before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
