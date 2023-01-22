All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Burt
Bob Burt served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Robert A. Burt, Sr. “Bob”
Born: July 29, 1941
Died: December 28, 2022
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Bob Burt was a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1962 to 1966 and attaining the rank of A1C (Airman first class).
Military honors were accorded by members of the Rimersburg American Legion following his funeral service.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
