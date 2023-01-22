Newbie Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28



REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident occurred on Saturday, January 21, around 6:53 a.m. as a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on State Route 28 when the operator–63-year-old Andrew J. Sheffer, of New Bethlehem, lost control of it.

The pickup then struck an embankment off the right side of the roadway, and it rolled to an uncontrolled final rest on its driver’s side, facing east in a grassy field, police say.

Clarion Hospital EMS Ambulance transported Sheffer to Brookville Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

