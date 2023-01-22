 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler

Sunday, January 22, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Cruisers (1)BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning.

State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.

A McDonald’s employee received a call around 5:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, from an anonymous phone number stating: “A bomb was left in the building.”

According to an article posted by wtae.com, state police say they determined no bomb was present.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.