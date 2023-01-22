State Police Investigating Bomb Threat at McDonald’s in Butler

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Butler-based State Police are investigating a bomb threat that reportedly occurred at McDonald’s in Center Township early Saturday morning.

State Police in Butler are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 102 Clearview Circle in Center Township, Butler County.

A McDonald’s employee received a call around 5:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, from an anonymous phone number stating: “A bomb was left in the building.”

According to an article posted by wtae.com, state police say they determined no bomb was present.

The investigation is ongoing.

