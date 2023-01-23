State Police Calls: Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:

Inmate Assaults Corrections Officer at SCI-Forest

On January 14, 2023, around 9:35 a.m., PSP Marienville received a report of an assault by a prisoner at SCI-Forest, on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

According to police, an inmate housed at SCI Forest who was found with contraband shoved a corrections officer around 7:20 p.m. on January 13. The corrections officer suffered minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

State Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, around 8:00 p.m. at a known business in Jenks Township, Forest County.

This investigation remains open.

The incident involves a 2016 Chevrolet Trax.

