7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySnow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightCloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday NightA slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WednesdaySnow showers before 1pm, then rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then rain showers after 4pm. High near 39. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightRain showers before 4am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdaySnow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
