 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySnow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightCloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TuesdayCloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday NightA slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WednesdaySnow showers before 1pm, then rain and snow showers between 1pm and 4pm, then rain showers after 4pm. High near 39. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightRain showers before 4am, then snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain. Low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdaySnow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.