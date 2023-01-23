 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Cathie A. Miller

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qjqGCrXRyL4QACathie A. Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 30, 1953 in Clarion, to the late Robert and Grace (Yount) Radaker.

She was married on October 24, 1970, to Harold M. Miller, Sr. and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2005.

She helped her husband with his ministry and she also worked for a time at Clarion University and Service Master.

Cathie is survived by two sons, Harold Miller, Jr. and his wife Valorie of Mayport and Jonathan Miller and his wife, Brianne of New Bethlehem, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three sisters, Virginia Young and her husband, Bob, Verley Barnhart and her husband, Mike, Susie Wolfe and her Husband, Rich, all of Fairmount City, and three brothers, Ronald Radaker and his wife, Louise of Limestone, Larry Radaker and his wife, Margie of Fairmount City, and Edward Radaker and his wife, Tammy of Rimersburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.