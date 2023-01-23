Cathie A. Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Friday morning, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 30, 1953 in Clarion, to the late Robert and Grace (Yount) Radaker.

She was married on October 24, 1970, to Harold M. Miller, Sr. and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2005.

She helped her husband with his ministry and she also worked for a time at Clarion University and Service Master.

Cathie is survived by two sons, Harold Miller, Jr. and his wife Valorie of Mayport and Jonathan Miller and his wife, Brianne of New Bethlehem, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three sisters, Virginia Young and her husband, Bob, Verley Barnhart and her husband, Mike, Susie Wolfe and her Husband, Rich, all of Fairmount City, and three brothers, Ronald Radaker and his wife, Louise of Limestone, Larry Radaker and his wife, Margie of Fairmount City, and Edward Radaker and his wife, Tammy of Rimersburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

