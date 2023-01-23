Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Nero
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Nero!
Nero is an adult male Catahoula Leopard Dog.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
He was surrendered to the shelter when his family moved to Texas.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Nero is smart, enthusiastic, and gentle.
He is a special needs dog.
It is recommended that his new home be one without cats.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at contactus[email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.