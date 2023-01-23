Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Fritters

This is an old southern apple fritter recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup cake flour

1 tablespoon sugar



3/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature1/3 cup 2% milk4 teaspoons butter, melted1 tablespoon orange juice2 teaspoons grated orange zest1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract3/4 cup chopped peeled tart appleOil for fryingConfectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, combine the egg, milk, butter, orange juice, zest and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apple.

-In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat 1/4 in. oil to 375°. Drop batter by rounded tablespoonfuls into oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve warm.

