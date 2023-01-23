Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Fritters
This is an old southern apple fritter recipe!
Ingredients
1 cup cake flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 large egg, room temperature
1/3 cup 2% milk
4 teaspoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon orange juice
2 teaspoons grated orange zest
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup chopped peeled tart apple
Oil for frying
Confectioners’ sugar
Directions
-In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, combine the egg, milk, butter, orange juice, zest and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in apple.
-In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat 1/4 in. oil to 375°. Drop batter by rounded tablespoonfuls into oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve warm.
