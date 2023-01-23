 

Donald E. Stillings

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2K29uubfPYUwgA lifelong resident of Oil City, Donald E. Stillings, 84, died unexpectedly on January 19, 2023, at his home.

Born on December 21, 1938, he was the only child and beloved son of the late Caribel Huff Stillings.

With unwavering faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Don was devoted to members of his family, church, and community, all of whom responded with mutual respect and support.

His optimistic spirit prevailed through all of life’s circumstances.

After high school, he joined the Armed Forces.

And was later employed by the Oil Well.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Pleadiouth Stover Stillings, his mother, Caribel Huff Stillings, his aunt, Alice Huff, and step-son, Rodney “Otis” Stover.

Don will be dearly missed by many, especially his step-family, and cousins. Surviving are a step-son, Barry Stover and his wife Bonnie of Seneca, and step-daughter, Hope Stover of Tuscon, AZ; three first cousins, Eleanore Obermann, Sandra Huff, and Janet Collett, all from Toledo, OH area; five second cousins, Beverly Brown of Ellwood City, PA, David Duffee of East McKeesport, PA, Elaine Gibson of Knoxville, TN, Diane Isaacson and Denise Caudill both of Rio Rancho, NM.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

A celebration of life will be held in the future at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, of which he was a lifelong member.

Don will be laid to rest at Grove Hill Cemetery.


