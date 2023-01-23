 

Driver Flees Scene of Interstate 80 Collision

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police Car SirensLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a January 20 hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 East in Limestone Township.

Police said the accident happened around 7:34 p.m. near mile marker 68.8 when 30-year-old Sameen Mian, of Montville, NJ, lost control of his 2012 BMW X3.

A second vehicle operated by an unknown driver struck Mian’s vehicle as it spun counter clockwise.

Police said the second vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Interstate 80.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Leadbetter Towing assisted at the scene.


