Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Accident on I-80 in Paint Township

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sunday evening on Interstate 80 West in Paint Township.

According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Interstate 80 westbound, around mile marker 60.8, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle and a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by 19-year-old Dominic J. Shrader, of Edinboro, were traveling side by side on I-80. The unidentified vehicle entered the Toyota’s lane, causing damage to the pickup.

The Toyota pulled over, and the unidentifed vehicle kept traveling west.

Shrader was using a seat belt and was not injured.


