Robert (Bob) F. Andres Sr., 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 14, 2023, to be with his Lord and savior, and to polka dance with his late wife.

He was born February 21, 1930, in Oil City, to the late Frank and Stella Andres.

Bob attended Assumption B.V.M. School and graduated from Oil City Senior High School in 1948.

He married Patricia H. Walls on July 5, 1958 at St. Stephen Church. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2010.

She cooked him a special meal everyday.

Bob worked at Franklin General Manifold in the press department, then later worked at Sears Roebuck and Co. where he would stay for 40 years.

He also worked at the Drake Cinema for 20 years.

Bob, an avid dancer, spent many years traveling to polka dances all over the area with his late wife, Pat.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church and made sure to regularly attend.

Bob is survived by his sons: Joseph Andres, Robert Andres Jr. and his wife Amanda, Dr. David Andres and his wife Dr. Jennifer Andres.

His grandchildren Hannah, Devon, Hayley, Austin, Sarah, Asher, and Nova.

His great-grandchildren Kennedy, Maverick, Holden, Kadyn, Giovanni, Olivia, and Francis IV (Fin).

He is survived by his sister Helen Futyma. She was always by Bob’s side helping him throughout his entire life, Cooking him homemade meals everyday.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thanks would like to be given to his home health aides, Jodi, Jenn, Janice, Dotty, Lois ,Lori; Howard and Brownie who ensured his last days were comfortable.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023 from 5:00P.M.-7:00P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City, PA.

​A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7:00P.M. in the Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to Smile Train, St. Judes or of one’s choice can be made.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

