 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: BGM Custom Wear Offers Personalized Embroidery, Screen-Printing, and Engraving Services

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear offers personalized embroidery, screen-printing, and engraving services that cater to the customer’s needs.

The team at BGM believes that businesses and individuals should be able to represent themselves in their clothing at a reasonable price, so they are always offering good package deals that are very competitive with prices.

BGM has access to a variety of different products such as hats, polo shirts, dress shirts, t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, bags, and similar items.

Check out the company’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your company’s needs or Click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.

The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house.

The team at BGM Custom Wear (pictured above) is unique because they do EVERYTHING in-house.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.