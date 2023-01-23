SPONSORED: Bonus Cash at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inventory is growing and so is the Bonus Cash during the Start Something New Sales Event at Clarion Chrsyler Dodge Jeep & RAM.
Get $2,000 Bonus Cash on a New Jeep Cherokee, New Grand Jeep Cherokee, or New Renegade Trail Hawk. Get $3,000 Bonus Cash on a New Ram Big Horn Pick Up or a big $5,250 Bonus Cash on a New Dodge Durango!
To check out all of the new inventory, click on one of the images below:
It’s cold out there, so shop out of the weather in Clarion Ford’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
Visit Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.