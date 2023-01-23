 

SPONSORED: Mix & Mingle Event, New Wine Release Happening at Deer Creek Winery

Monday, January 23, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Deer Creek Winery - stock (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mix & Mingle Event, new wine release, and a wine restock all happening at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Join Deer Creek Winery for a Mix & Mingle on Saturday, January 28th. Expand your circle and meet new friends at this great event!

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00 and include a free glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and games.

Purchase your tickets oline: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mix-and-mingle-tickets-510196390137?aff=erelexpmlt

New Wine Release: Steel City Moscato

Steel City Moscato features a sweet Moscato wine named after our beloved city of Pittsburgh.

Deer Creek Steel City Moscato

Wine Restock: Lemon Drop is back!

Lemon Drop features a semi-dry white wine with a touch of lemon. Very crisp and delicate.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.

