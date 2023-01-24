15-Year-Old Boy Killed in Weather-Related Crash on Route 8

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old boy was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a tree off Route 8 on Sunday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 8 and Kiester Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say it was determined that a 17-year-old male lost control of his 2011 Honda Pilot while traveling north on a snow-covered roadway and impacted a tree off Route 8.

According to police, a 15-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Troop D Butler Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for further investigation of the crash.

Slippery Rock Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.