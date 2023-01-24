 

15-Year-Old Boy Killed in Weather-Related Crash on Route 8

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineSLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 15-year-old boy was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a tree off Route 8 on Sunday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 8 and Kiester Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say it was determined that a 17-year-old male lost control of his 2011 Honda Pilot while traveling north on a snow-covered roadway and impacted a tree off Route 8.

According to police, a 15-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Troop D Butler Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for further investigation of the crash.

Slippery Rock Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.


