 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Burglary at Savelli’s Tavern

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Savelli's Tavery Burglary January 22 2023RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on security camera early Sunday morning burglarizing Savelli’s Tavern in Rimersburg.

The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of January 22. The timestamp on the security footage shows 2:58 a.m.

Savelli’s Tavern is located at 1509 Huey Rd, Rimersburg.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.