Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Burglary at Savelli’s Tavern

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on security camera early Sunday morning burglarizing Savelli’s Tavern in Rimersburg.

The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of January 22. The timestamp on the security footage shows 2:58 a.m.

Savelli’s Tavern is located at 1509 Huey Rd, Rimersburg.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

