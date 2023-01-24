State Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Stone House Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Stone House Road on Sunday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, on Stone House Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say 38-year-old Tyrell J. Beary, of Knox, lost control of his 2011 Chrysler 200 as he drove over ice. The car spun off the roadway and struck a garage located on the south side of Stone House Road.

According to police, Beary left the scene without leaving his information.

The vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene and was classified as a hit-and-run, police say.

Beary and his three passengers—48-year-old Melody R. Rossman, a male passenger, and a female passenger, all of Knox—were not injured.

All four occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Beary was charged with a traffic violation.

