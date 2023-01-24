7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight – A chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday – Snow showers before 2pm, then snow showers and sleet between 2pm and 4pm, then rain showers after 4pm. High near 40. Southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Wednesday Night – Rain showers before 4am, then snow showers. Low around 30. Southeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday – Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 32. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
