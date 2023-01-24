Bettijane K. Taylor, 99, formerly of Rockland, passed away Saturday evening, January 21, 2023 in Hesston, Huntingdon County, where she had been residing.

She was born April 5, 1923 in Everett, Bedford County, the daughter of the late George H. and Suzie (Grove) Kissell.

She was a 1942 graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School.

This was during World War II, so following graduation, she went to work for Westinghouse at their Army Defense plant in Lansdown, Maryland where she wired and soldered radar units.

She married Harry E. Taylor on February 1, 1945 in the Logan Valley Baptist Church in Bellwood, Pennsylvania.

They owned and operated their own dairy farm, first in Hesston for twenty-five years; they then moved to Rockland Township and operated a farm there until their retirement.

They were married for sixty-one years when her husband preceded her in death on May 13, 2006.

Bettijane was a member of the Rockland United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women.

She also belonged to the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and served on the women’s committee for many years.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters, Larry Taylor and his wife Linda of Rockland, Gary Taylor and his wife Jeanine of Smethport, Sandie Mitchell, Patricia McKinney and her husband Danny, and Sharon Shetrom and her husband Mark, all of Hesston.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Bertha Baker of Altoona.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry Mitchell; and four sisters and two brothers.

Bettijane was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Visitation will be held Friday (Jan. 27) from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Rockland United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will follow in the church Friday at noon with Rev. Tom Phillips, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 4357 Kennerdell Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Bettijane’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.