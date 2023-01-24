Clarion Blueprint Community Responds to Comments Made at January Council Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc. has issued a response to comments made at the January 3rd Clarion Borough Council meeting regarding the management of the 2nd Avenue Park.

(Photo above: Jim Crooks, left, speaks to Clarion Borough councilmembers on behalf of the Blueprint Community on Tuesday, January 4.)

The comments in question surround the ownership and management of the upcoming park that is under construction and is owned by Clarion Blueprint Community.

“The comments made suggested that Clarion Blueprint is also talking with the County of Clarion, the YMCA, and PennWest Clarion about managing/owning the park,” Jessica Funk, of Clarion Blueprint Community, told exploreClarion.com. “These comments were not approved by the Clarion Blueprint Community Board of Directors and do not reflect the thoughts and opinions of the board at large.”

ExploreClarion.com’s Jacob Deemer reported on January 5th that Jim Crooks, who spoke to council on behalf of the Blueprint Community at the council meeting, asked the councilmembers: “‘Who is going to run this? Who is going to manage it?’”

Deemer reported that Crooks suggested, “the Clarion County YMCA, Clarion County, and PennWest Clarion University as options to manage the property.”

“Clarion Blueprint Community wants to assure the public that they plan to maintain ownership of the 2nd Avenue Park but will be looking for collaboration with key partners once the park is further along. At this time, Clarion Blueprint Community has no plans to relinquish control or ownership of the property,” Funk continued.

Phase 2 of the construction of the park is slated to being this spring. This will include a playground, a green space, and a parking area.

Clarion Blueprint is continuing to raise funds for future phases of the park’s construction. The group stated that in 2022 $510,000.00 was raised through the NAP/SPP Program (Neighborhood Assistance Program/State Partnership Program), and another $242,000.00 was raised through the GTRP (Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program).

“Clarion Blueprint Community feels confident that they can continue the great work that has been done and can see the project through to completion,” Funk explained.

“If you have any questions about the project or Clarion Blueprint Community, please email [email protected] or reach out to us through our Facebook page. Clarion Blueprint Community thanks the community for their ongoing support throughout this project.”

