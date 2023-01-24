 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oreo Rice Krispies Treats

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These Oreo Rice Krispies Treats are chewy on the inside with a crispy, crunchy cookie top!

Ingredients

1 package (10 ounces) miniature marshmallows
3 tablespoons canola oil

5 cups Rice Krispies
20 Oreo cookies, coarsely crushed (2 cups)
1 package (10 ounces) white baking chips, melted

Directions

-In a microwave or a large saucepan over low heat, melt marshmallows in oil; stir until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in cereal and 1 cup crushed Oreos. Press mixture into a lightly greased 13×9-in. baking pan, using waxed paper or a lightly greased spatula. Cool to room temperature. Spread melted white baking chips on top; sprinkle with remaining 1 cup crushed Oreos. Cut into bars.

