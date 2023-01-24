Clarion County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— While winter thus far has been mostly mild, a winter storm system is set to change all that by dawn in Clarion County.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less that one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

The Forecast

It’s likely that there will be two rounds of snow— one in the morning and another into the night.

Heavy snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, are expected before 2:00 p.m., then rain mixed with snow is likely between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., followed by rain after 3:00 p.m. The day’s high is expected to be near 37 degrees. Winds are expected to be 9 to 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.

Wednesday night will see rain showers before 1:00 a.m., then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., then snow showers after 4:00 a.m. The low will be around 30. Southeast winds 18 miles per hour will change to the west after midnight, with gusts as high as 32.

Road Travel

The storm will impact a massive section of the country, with significant snowfall from the Midwest to the northern Mid-Atlantic and into the northeast, according to the NWS’s storm prediction center.

PennDOT has issued a Tier 1 vehicle restriction starting at 6:00 a.m. on January 25 on the following roadways:

I-80 from I-79 to I-180 and I-99;

I-80 from I-180 to New Jersey State Line, I-81 from I-78 to New York State Line, I-84 and I-380;

Pennsylvania Turnpike I-70/I-76 from New Stanton Exit # 75 to Breezewood Exit # 161;

Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476 (Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley Exit # 56 to Clarks Summit Exit # 131.

Tier 1 restrictions mostly affect large commercial vehicles, motorcyclyes, or passenger vehicles towing trailers.

Air Travel

Chicago O’Hare, a major airline hub, may be impacted by heavy snow, leading to possible airline delays. Flights around the country can be tracked using FlightAware.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.