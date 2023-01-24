CNET Busts Clarion Woman for Allegedly Selling Meth to C.I. on Three Separate Occasions

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars after she allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions in Clarion County.

Court documents indicate that on Tuesday, January 17, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Denise Lee McClelland, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, from Denise L. McClelland, on three separate occasions: on December 6, 2021, January 14, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

On December 6, 2021, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from McClelland in exchange for $250.00 in pre-recorded U.S. Currency. CNET utilized a Confidential Informant (C.I.) to execute this controlled purchase which occurred in Clarion Township, the complaint states.

The C.I. showed investigators messages on his/her phone between McClelland and him/her arranging for McClelland to sell 2.5 grams of methamphetamine for $250.00, the complaint indicates.

On January 14, 2022, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from McClelland in exchange for $80.00 in U.S. Currency. CNET utilized a C.I. to execute this controlled purchase which occurred at McClelland’s residence in Clarion Township, the complaint notes.

Police obtained photographs of text messages between McClelland and the C.I. with details of this purchase, the complaint states.

On March 15, 2022, task force officers conducted a controlled drug purchase of purported 2 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine from McClelland in exchange for $120.00 in U.S. Currency. This incident happened in the area of McClelland’s residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

McClelland was arraigned at 10:51 a.m. on January 17, in front of Judge Quinn.

She faces the following charges from all three cases:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

In addition, she faces the following charges in two of the cases:

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three two)

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings on all three cases are scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

