Cousin Basils to Host Tacky Prom 2 on February 18
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 05:01 PM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting Tacky Prom 2 on February 18.
(Pictured above: archived photo of 2021 Tacky Prom King and Queen. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media)
The fun event is set for Saturday, February 18, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight with entertainment by Gary Bickerstaff!
There will be a $5.00 cover charge for the 21+ evening. Participants will pay at the door.
The restaurant plans to offer featured cocktails and beer specials during the event.
Two Penguins tickets will be the prize for the Prom King and Queen. Bartenders will be the judges!
Monies collected from this event will be donated to a local friend in need.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.