Doris M. Huegel, 87, of Venus passed away on Sunday January 22, 2023 at home after a sudden battle with cancer.

Born on May 6, 1935 in Towanda, Pa, she was the daughter of John R. and Prudence Martin Morgan.

After graduating from high school she moved to Philadelphia and became a student nurse at the University of Pennsylvania.

While there, she met and began dating a good looking sailor, Charles Huegel.

On December 15, 1956, Doris and Charlie were married.

For the next several decades, Doris continued following her passion for nursing care and patient advocacy.

Her extensive background in nursing included four years in ICU-CCU, five years in nursing education, nine years in nursing administration and seven years as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Tionesta.

She was a certified Legal Nurse Consultant.

In 2011, she received special recognition for her contributions to the profession from the Alumni Association of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

After fully retiring she pursued her passion for traveling, taking hundreds of photos and building scrapbooks of her many adventures.

She was active in her church and in the community.

She looked forward to teaching Sunday School Class and playing the piano in church each week.

She is survived by her children and their families. Children include: Charlie Huegel and his wife Ruth of Seneca, Susan (Huegel) Jurkunas of Greensboro, NC, John Huegel and his wife Susan of Venus, and Lisa (Huegel) and her husband John Sullivan of Brown’s Summit, NC. Grandchildren include: Katherine Lundy and her husband Michael MacDonlad of Charlotte, NC, Charles (Charkie) Huegel and his wife Allison of Cooperstown, PA, Morgan Huegel of Durham, NC, Zachary Huegel of Pittsburgh, Rex Huegel of Venus, and Jenna Huegel of Pittsburgh.

A sister, Janice Hicks of LeRaysville PA, also survives.

As per her request services will be private.

Memorials in Doris’s honor may be made to Venus Evangelical Church or Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.