Featured Local Job: Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.

