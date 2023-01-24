Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookeville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.



