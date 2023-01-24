Richard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on January 20, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Born March 18, 1947, in Irwin Township, Richard was the son of the late Floyd and Melvina Reese.

Richard graduated from Moniteau High School.

He worked for JM Beatty then many garages around the area before retiring.

On November 11, 1978 he married the love of his life Darla Kagle who survives.

Richard was a member of the New Life Community Chapel.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking Zach hunting.

He would give a helping hand to anyone who asked.

Along with his wife Richard is survived by his children Kim Plyer and Mike Manual, two nieces that were like daughters Shelly Taylor and Roxanne Rex both of Knox, two grandchildren Zacharal and Zoey Taylor of Knox, six foster children, two nieces who he helped raise Dora Hovis of St. Petersburg and Melinda Swick of Ellwood City and two nephews who were raised like brothers George Reese of Brookville and John Reese of Eau Claire and several nieces and nephews

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers John, Paul and George Reese and a sister Norma Jean Reese.

Private services for Richard are being held by the family.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.