 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Richard Reese

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-M4GXcLljxvSFRichard Reese, 75, of Knox, passed away on January 20, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Born March 18, 1947, in Irwin Township, Richard was the son of the late Floyd and Melvina Reese.

Richard graduated from Moniteau High School.

He worked for JM Beatty then many garages around the area before retiring.

On November 11, 1978 he married the love of his life Darla Kagle who survives.

Richard was a member of the New Life Community Chapel.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking Zach hunting.

He would give a helping hand to anyone who asked.

Along with his wife Richard is survived by his children Kim Plyer and Mike Manual, two nieces that were like daughters Shelly Taylor and Roxanne Rex both of Knox, two grandchildren Zacharal and Zoey Taylor of Knox, six foster children, two nieces who he helped raise Dora Hovis of St. Petersburg and Melinda Swick of Ellwood City and two nephews who were raised like brothers George Reese of Brookville and John Reese of Eau Claire and several nieces and nephews

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers John, Paul and George Reese and a sister Norma Jean Reese.

Private services for Richard are being held by the family.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.