Robin L. Corle

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5aVLqNNYYR3Robin L. Corle, 60, of Clarion died Friday, January 20, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness.

Born May 18, 1962 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Deloris Schreckengost Smith.

On May 30, 1979 in Rimersburg she married William A. Corle.

He preceded her in death on September 9, 2010.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, getting her nails done and spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.

Her survivors include her son, Brandon Corle; her daughter, Crystal (David) Yori; her sisters, Tammy (Merle) Slee and Trina Eddinger; her grandchildren, Jazlyn, Landon, Madison, Adrianne, Keisha and Kingston; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Corle; her brothers, Richard and Paul Smith; and her sister, Jennifer Best.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA from 6-7PM.

A memorial service will follow at 7PM.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


