Ronald P. Conner, 87, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on April 8, 1935, in Madison Township, Clarion County, PA, the son of Harry Jasper and Elizabeth Ellen (Hooks) Conner.

Ronald worked for many years in the maintenance department for Boyers Iron Mountain Underground Storage.

He was previously employed at Rex-Hide in East Brady and Pullman Standard in Butler.

Ronald enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, attending auctions and eating out.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Dana Conner and wife, Patricia of Valencia; daughter, Debbie Conner of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Michael Conner and wife, Rya and Caitlin Conner and a sister, Doris Bell of Chicora, PA.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Ronald Conner; son-in-law, Norman Conner, Jr.; brothers, Alvin Conner, Lawrence Conner, Lloyd Conner, Loren Conner, Edgar Conner and Carroll Conner; sisters, Ailene Fox, Lucille Jordan, Edna Watterson, and Ruth King.

Friends and family will be received from 1 PM until the time of memorial services at 2 PM on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Steve Conner officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ronald’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

