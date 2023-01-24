Sara LouElla Brown, 92, of Butler passed away the evening of Friday January 20, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sara was one of eighteen children born in Clay Township to the late Lewis “Roy” Grossman and Dorothy E. (McCandless) Grossman.

She loved gardening and raised beautiful flowers.

She loved having her “yard sales” and enjoyed making rugs and blankets.

She was always busy right up until she could no longer get out of bed.

Sara was a wonderful mother to her six children- four daughters: Judy D. (Richard) Lauer of Kennerdell, Deborah L. (Jeff) Smith of Butler, Cathy Stouffer of Parker, and Tami (Randy) Bowen of Georgia and one son: James A. “Lonnie” (Cynthia) Brown of Stoneboro; a fantastic grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by five sisters: Jo Ann Surrena, Nancy Ferguson, Pearl Schlatz, Connie Reeder, and Cindy Marshall; five brothers: Sim, Ronald, Rick, Joe, and Butch Grossman; and many nieces and nephews.

She loved her family very much.

Sara was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Brown, one son Harry LaVerne, one grandson Shane Brown, one great granddaughter Rosa Lauer, son in law Kenny Stouffer, three brothers, and four sisters.

Family and Friends will be received for visitation from 11am to 1pm Tuesday January 24, 2023 at the William F Young Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, West Sunbury.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm at the West Sunbury United Church of the Nazarene 544 Halston Road West Sunbury with Pastor Tim Britton officiating.

Burial in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

