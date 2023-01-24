School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 07:01 PM
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 / 6:58 p.m.
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Brookville Area School District
Union School District
CLOSED:
Clearfield Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
