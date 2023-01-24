Join The Clarion Drug Free Coalition
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – The Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups.
A project of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The CDFC seeks to prevent and reduce substance abuse and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, the government, and the community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to make the choice to grow up drug and alcohol-free.
The CDFC meets on the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. Meetings are currently being held in a hybrid structure. Members can join the meeting in person at Zion Church, 114 Zion Rd, Clarion, PA 16214, or online via Zoom.
The meetings are open to the public, and CFDC is always looking for new members. Community service hours are provided for all members if needed.
A full meeting schedule can be found at www.aicdac.org.
The next DFC meeting is scheduled for Friday, January 27, and the keynote presentation will discuss the 2023 action plan for CDFC.
If you are interested in joining the Clarion Drug Free Coalition or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
