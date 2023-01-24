 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Golf Outing to Benefit Children of Caleb Kifer

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

IMG_1264CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A golf outing benefiting the children of the late Caleb Kifer will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m.

A well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School, Caleb passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

Caleb was a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School who had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010, most recently teaching history.

He is survived by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with his mother Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

Shortly after Caleb’s death, the Kifer family also lost Caleb’s dad, Perry, who passed away on January 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The 2023 Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing is open to the public. Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place teams. Several hole contests will also be held throughout the day.

Registration includes a full catered lunch. Mulligans and skins are also included.

To register for the outing, click here.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/KiferGolfOuting.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The event also offers multiple opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to become a sponsor.

Hole prizes and gift bag donations are also being accepted.

For more information on how to become a sponsor or donate, contact Nick Snell at [email protected]


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.