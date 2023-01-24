Golf Outing to Benefit Children of Caleb Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A golf outing benefiting the children of the late Caleb Kifer will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m.

A well-known and respected teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School, Caleb passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, after a seven-month bout with cancer.

Caleb was a Curllsville native and a graduate of Clarion Area High School who had been a full-time teacher at Clarion-Limestone since 2010, most recently teaching history.

He is survived by his wife Elicia and children Harper, Cora, and Cade, along with his mother Dana Kifer and brother Jacob.

Shortly after Caleb’s death, the Kifer family also lost Caleb’s dad, Perry, who passed away on January 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The 2023 Caleb Kifer Memorial Golf Outing is open to the public. Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place teams. Several hole contests will also be held throughout the day.

Registration includes a full catered lunch. Mulligans and skins are also included.

To register for the outing, click here.

For more information on the event, visit Facebook.com/KiferGolfOuting.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The event also offers multiple opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to become a sponsor.

Hole prizes and gift bag donations are also being accepted.

For more information on how to become a sponsor or donate, contact Nick Snell at [email protected]

